Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,520 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Toro worth $19,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toro during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 1,983.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 462,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,090,000 after acquiring an additional 440,767 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Toro by 3.1% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 49,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 26.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 28.0% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 21,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Insider Transactions at Toro

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $706,747.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,141.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $2,818,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,644.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 6,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $706,747.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,218,141.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,733 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,359 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toro Stock Performance

TTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd.

Shares of TTC opened at $110.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.74. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $71.86 and a 52 week high of $117.66.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 35.67% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

Toro Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.