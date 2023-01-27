Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 21,409 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,064,422 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,409 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of F.N.B. worth $12,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. CNB Bank increased its stake in F.N.B. by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered F.N.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

FNB stock opened at $13.65 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $10.48 and a one year high of $14.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.26 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $25,631.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 127,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,580.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

