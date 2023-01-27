Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 3,470 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 169,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $13,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth $38,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 3,190.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth $56,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 218.2% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 560 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the second quarter worth $61,000. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Benchmark cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on MKS Instruments from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.08.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $106.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.12. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.77 and a 52-week high of $163.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.48.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.15 million. Analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current year.

MKS Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.