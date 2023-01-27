Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 4,301 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,301 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of InterContinental Hotels Group worth $10,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IHG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 46.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IHG opened at $71.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.61. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $71.75.

IHG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,500 ($68.09) to GBX 6,200 ($76.76) in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,900 ($73.05) to GBX 6,200 ($76.76) in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5,610.71.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

