C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
CFFI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,733. C&F Financial has a fifty-two week low of $43.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.76. The stock has a market cap of $206.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.42 and its 200-day moving average is $53.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.
C&F Financial (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter. C&F Financial had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $28.64 million for the quarter.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CFFI. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in C&F Financial by 39.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in C&F Financial in the third quarter valued at $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in C&F Financial in the third quarter valued at $251,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in C&F Financial in the second quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in C&F Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.
C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
