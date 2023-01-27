Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Now Covered by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.64.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of CHKP opened at $129.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.56. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.78 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at $3,511,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

