Chemours (NYSE:CC) Lifted to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $43.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $31.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an underperform rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Chemours from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chemours in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chemours from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.10.

Chemours Trading Up 2.7 %

Chemours stock opened at $34.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Chemours has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Trading of Chemours

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chemours by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,075,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060,250 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemours by 1,845.6% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 997,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $24,588,000 after acquiring an additional 946,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,741,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $437,324,000 after buying an additional 932,063 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 214.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after buying an additional 895,847 shares during the period. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 428.1% in the 3rd quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 768,907 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,954,000 after buying an additional 623,307 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of performance chemicals. The firm delivers solutions, which include a range of industrial and chemical products for markets including coatings, plastics, refrigeration and air conditioning, transportation, semiconductor and consumer electronics, and general industrial.

