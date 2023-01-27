Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (LON:TORO) Plans Dividend of €0.02

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited (LON:TORO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, January 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Stock Performance

LON:TORO traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 0.53 ($0.01). The stock had a trading volume of 78,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,524. Chenavari Toro Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 0.58 ($0.01). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 0.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83.

Get Chenavari Toro Income Fund alerts:

About Chenavari Toro Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Read More

Toro Limited was founded in 1989 and is based in St Martin, Channel Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Chenavari Toro Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chenavari Toro Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.