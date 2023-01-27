Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.8% of Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 80.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $72,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 402.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock traded down $5.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,069,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,792,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.10.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.71.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

