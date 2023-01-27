China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY) Short Interest Update

China Merchants Bank Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CIHKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 360.7% from the December 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, HSBC raised China Merchants Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of CIHKY traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,030. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.61. China Merchants Bank has a 1-year low of $16.04 and a 1-year high of $45.05.

China Merchants Bank ( OTCMKTS:CIHKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.57 billion during the quarter. China Merchants Bank had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 28.85%.

China Merchants Bank Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services. It operates through Wholesale Finance Business, Retail Finance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers current, demand, time, call, savings, notice, and renminbi accounts. Its loan products include personal commercial real estate, consumption, housing, and car loans; loans to finance for studying abroad; micro-business loans; mortgage loans for equipment; joint guarantee, special guarantee, and housing mortgage loan; bank acceptance, discount, liquid capital, and fixed asset loans; and loans for vessels.

