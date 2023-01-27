Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in Ciena by 58.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Ciena by 54.6% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 398,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 140,588 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Ciena by 46.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 61.8% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 13,745 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Ciena by 62.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 15,853 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIEN. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ciena to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

Ciena Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Ciena stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.19. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.83 million. Ciena had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $49,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,387.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 231,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,422,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $49,870.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,387.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,128 shares of company stock worth $2,152,143 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.