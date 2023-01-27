Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new position in Cigna during the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Cigna by 196.4% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 26,107 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after buying an additional 17,298 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 14,365 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 379.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,581 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna

In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cigna Stock Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cigna from $294.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.45.

CI opened at $313.20 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $213.16 and a fifty-two week high of $340.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $321.79 and a 200-day moving average of $301.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $95.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.69.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.