Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,140 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after buying an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,111,072 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,008,816,000 after buying an additional 408,930 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,134,446 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,540,775,000 after purchasing an additional 611,068 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,721,956 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,224,704,000 after purchasing an additional 340,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,888,034 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,260,398.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $5,635,819.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.35. 1,478,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,519,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $57.69.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

