Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,064 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $198.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.95.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

