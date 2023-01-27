Citigroup Boosts AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $22.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

T has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Moffett Nathanson reiterated an underperform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AT&T from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.56.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Trading Down 2.1 %

AT&T stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $142.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.10. AT&T has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $22.84.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. AT&T’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in AT&T by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 6,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Alta Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 171,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 18,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.