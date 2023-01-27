Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) Issues Earnings Results

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 63.55% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $125.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Cohen & Steers Stock Performance

NYSE:CNS opened at $69.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.31 and its 200-day moving average is $67.63. Cohen & Steers has a 52 week low of $52.34 and a 52 week high of $88.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.28.

Cohen & Steers Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is presently 63.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cohen & Steers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 14.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 17.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 65.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

