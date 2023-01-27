Coin98 Price Tops $0.25 on Major Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $53.88 million and $20.89 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.88 or 0.01341475 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00006593 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00015339 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.32 or 0.00036247 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000438 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $377.04 or 0.01642842 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

