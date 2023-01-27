Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Commercial National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. Approximately 1,140 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.95. The company has a market cap of $43.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Commercial National Financial (OTCMKTS:CEFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.17 million for the quarter.

Commercial National Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. The firm offers banking services to individuals, agricultural businesses, commercial businesses, and light industries, through its subsidiary. It provides loans to individuals for home mortgages, automobiles and personal expenditures, and loans to business enterprises for current operations and expansion.

