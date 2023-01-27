Conflux (CFX) Trading 162.3% Higher Over Last Week

Conflux (CFX) traded up 20.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 162.3% higher against the US dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $151.78 million and approximately $192.49 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be bought for $0.0726 or 0.00000314 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,133.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0881 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.05 or 0.00384958 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00016696 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.23 or 0.00779120 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00095847 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.24 or 0.00584629 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00191527 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.07552916 USD and is up 134.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 56 active market(s) with $288,774,710.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

