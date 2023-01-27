Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Holdings Boosted by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,267 shares during the period. Corning makes up 5.7% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC owned about 0.14% of Corning worth $33,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Insight Inv LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 46,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 39,426 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in Corning by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 67,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Corning by 3.0% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE GLW traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.91. 1,229,072 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,267,538. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications, advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and other technologies.

