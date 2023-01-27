COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.24

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and traded as high as $5.30. COSCO SHIPPING shares last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 15,169 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CICOY has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on COSCO SHIPPING in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut COSCO SHIPPING from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06.

COSCO SHIPPING Increases Dividend

About COSCO SHIPPING

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were issued a $1.2022 dividend. This is a positive change from COSCO SHIPPING’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a yield of 28.73%.

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

