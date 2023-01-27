Coty (NYSE:COTY) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised Coty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.08.

Coty Stock Performance

Shares of COTY stock opened at $9.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 99.60, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Coty has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $10.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coty

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Coty had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Coty will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,039,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,907,771.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coty

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coty by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Coty by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Coty by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Coty by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 102,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Coty by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

