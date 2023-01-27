CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVUGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

CPI Aerostructures Stock Performance

CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. CPI Aerostructures has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $46.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.70.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

