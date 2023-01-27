Craneware plc (LON:CRW) Insider Buys 1,367 Shares

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Rating) insider Keith Neilson acquired 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,455 ($18.01) per share, for a total transaction of £19,889.85 ($24,625.29).
Craneware Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of LON:CRW opened at GBX 1,460 ($18.08) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,916.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,833.56. Craneware plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,340 ($16.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,250 ($27.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69. The company has a market capitalization of £518.91 million and a PE ratio of 6,545.45.
Craneware Company Profile
