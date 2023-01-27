Craneware plc (LON:CRW) Insider Buys 1,367 Shares

Craneware plc (LON:CRW – Get Rating) insider Keith Neilson acquired 1,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,455 ($18.01) per share, for a total transaction of £19,889.85 ($24,625.29).

Craneware Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LON:CRW opened at GBX 1,460 ($18.08) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,916.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,833.56. Craneware plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,340 ($16.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,250 ($27.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69. The company has a market capitalization of £518.91 million and a PE ratio of 6,545.45.

Craneware Company Profile

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

