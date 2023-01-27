Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,600 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the December 31st total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Creative Realities stock remained flat at $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday. 178,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,949. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 2.83. Creative Realities has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63.

Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 million. Creative Realities had a net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Creative Realities will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CREX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Creative Realities during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Realities in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Creative Realities by 108.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 59,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Creative Realities by 152.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 80,600 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Creative Realities in the first quarter valued at $101,000. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and organizations in the United States and internationally. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

