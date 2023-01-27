Credit Suisse Group Increases Hess (NYSE:HES) Price Target to $150.00

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HES. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Hess from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Hess from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $181.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Hess from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.21.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $160.44 on Thursday. Hess has a 52 week low of $86.42 and a 52 week high of $160.52. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.33.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. Hess had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Hess will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.96%.

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Hess by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Hess by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Hess by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Hess by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

