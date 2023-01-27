Credit Suisse Group Raises Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Price Target to €25.50

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group to €25.50 ($27.72) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Universal Music Group from €29.00 ($31.52) to €29.20 ($31.74) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Universal Music Group from €29.00 ($31.52) to €25.00 ($27.17) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.74.

Universal Music Group Price Performance

Shares of UMGNF stock opened at $25.13 on Monday. Universal Music Group has a 52-week low of $16.35 and a 52-week high of $27.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.51.

About Universal Music Group

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

