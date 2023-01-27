Croma Security Solutions Group (LON:CSSG) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $62.98

Croma Security Solutions Group plc (LON:CSSG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.98 ($0.78) and traded as low as GBX 56.50 ($0.70). Croma Security Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.71), with a volume of 5,083 shares trading hands.

Croma Security Solutions Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 57.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 62.94. The company has a market cap of £8.42 million and a PE ratio of 807.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.65.

Croma Security Solutions Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a GBX 2.10 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Croma Security Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $2.00.

About Croma Security Solutions Group

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Croma Vigilant, Croma Security Systems, and Croma Locksmiths. It offers manned guarding and reception services for property assets and individuals; CCTV security, fire, and alarm systems; locksmithing keys, locks, and safes; and identity management and access control solutions.

