Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Short Interest Update

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 188,200 shares, a growth of 343.9% from the December 31st total of 42,400 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Cuentas Stock Performance

CUEN stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.93. The company had a trading volume of 677,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,340. Cuentas has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $2.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47.

Cuentas (NASDAQ:CUEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.14 million during the quarter. Cuentas had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a negative net margin of 594.16%.

Institutional Trading of Cuentas

Cuentas Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cuentas in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cuentas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cuentas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $860,000. Institutional investors own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Cuentas, Inc is a financial technology company, which focuses on the business of using proprietary technology to provide e-banking and e-commerce services delivering mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved communities. It operates through the Telecommunications and General Purpose Reloadable Cards segments.

