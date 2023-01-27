Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut Cushman & Wakefield from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

NYSE:CWK opened at $14.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Cushman & Wakefield has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $23.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.28. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 3.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 55.0% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 862,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,145,000 after purchasing an additional 180,426 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter worth $526,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

