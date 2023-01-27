Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Lowers Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up about 1.9% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $11,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,945,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,184,803,000 after purchasing an additional 30,163 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,883,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,147,222,000 after purchasing an additional 102,155 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 105.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,343,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $817,958,000 after acquiring an additional 689,874 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 8.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,149,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $699,987,000 after acquiring an additional 86,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackRock news, Director Manish Mehta sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.81, for a total transaction of $1,002,793.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,471,925.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,935 shares of company stock valued at $44,866,323. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BlackRock Stock Down 0.3 %

BLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $738.80.

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $2.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $756.52. 162,502 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,078. The stock has a market cap of $113.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $723.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $673.99. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $503.12 and a 12-month high of $831.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 57.50%.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.