Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Sells 129 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $5,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,220 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.68.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.30. 306,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,915. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $127.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.26.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.86%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

