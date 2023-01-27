D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 32,438 Shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 829,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,438 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 4.27% of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF worth $21,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 129.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 305.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

NYSEARCA:RLY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 215,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,777. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.05. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a one year low of $25.60 and a one year high of $32.34.

