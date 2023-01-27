D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires 372 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $32,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rain Capital Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total transaction of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

S&P Global Trading Up 1.5 %

SPGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Argus dropped their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.06.

NYSE SPGI traded up $5.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $373.07. 450,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,375,253. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $350.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.55. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $423.55. The firm has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.43%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through the following business segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts, and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

