D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 71,131 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 358,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,131 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $15,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 31,137 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,158 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IUSB stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,498,846. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.70. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $51.90.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.117 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

