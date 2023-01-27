D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $15.97 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,131 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $15,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 25.3% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,501.2% in the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 617.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 413.5% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance
Shares of IUSB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.33. 633,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,498,846. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $51.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.70.
iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend
