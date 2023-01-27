D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 22,574 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,574 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $45,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 21,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,065,459 shares. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.16 and its 200 day moving average is $115.52. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63.

