D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 3,408 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 433,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 0.9% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $70,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 157.1% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.36.

PepsiCo stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $169.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,278,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,364,556. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.37 and a 12 month high of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $233.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 65.81%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

