Dai (DAI) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Dai has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and approximately $169.78 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dai has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One Dai token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.12 or 0.00399082 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,536.04 or 0.28012636 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $135.04 or 0.00578764 BTC.

About Dai

Dai’s genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,857,465,947 tokens. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dai Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Maker Protocol, also known as the Multi-Collateral Dai (MCD) system, allows users to generate Dai by leveraging collateral assets approved by “Maker Governance.” Maker Governance is the community organized and operated process of managing the various aspects of the Maker Protocol. Dai is a decentralized, unbiased, collateral-backed cryptocurrency soft-pegged to the US Dollar. Resistant to hyperinflation due to its low volatility, Dai offers economic freedom and opportunity to anyone, anywhere.Dai is collateral-backed money whose value is pegged to the US Dollar and kept stable through a framework of aligned financial incentives.The Dai token lives on the Ethereum blockchain; its stability is unmediated by any central party, and its solvency does not rely on any trusted counterparties.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

