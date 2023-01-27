Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Price Target Raised to $321.00

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird from $315.00 to $321.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark downgraded shares of Danaher from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Danaher from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $310.29.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $265.86 on Tuesday. Danaher has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $303.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $266.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $193.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.36%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,282.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,948 shares of company stock valued at $12,646,795. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 19,217 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 2,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 50,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,380,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading

