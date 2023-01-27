Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:DUAVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the December 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Dassault Aviation Société anonyme Stock Performance

Shares of DUAVF remained flat at $165.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $100.01 and a 52-week high of $183.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $163.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on DUAVF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dassault Aviation Société anonyme from €170.00 ($184.78) to €175.00 ($190.22) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Dassault Aviation Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dassault Aviation Société anonyme has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

About Dassault Aviation Société anonyme

Dassault Aviation SA is a aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of military and executive aircrafts and business jets. Its products include falcon business jets, falcon support services, civil aircraft, military aircraft, and military support. The company was founded by Marcel Bloch in 1929 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Further Reading

