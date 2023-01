Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.85

Shares of Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DVDCY – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and traded as high as $9.85. Davide Campari-Milano shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 3,900 shares traded.

Davide Campari-Milano Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.85.

Davide Campari-Milano Company Profile

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.

