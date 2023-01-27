Davidson Trust Co. Invests $644,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Davidson Trust Co. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 15,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.22.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE USB traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.51. 2,034,945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,842,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.96. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $38.39 and a 1 year high of $60.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day moving average is $44.75.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

