Davidson Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Davidson Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,155,728 shares in the last quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,305.0% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,669,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,942,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,893 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,335,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,995 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $165,102,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 85.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 964,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,010,000 after purchasing an additional 445,698 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $2.08 on Friday, hitting $235.51. 445,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,367. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $296.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $222.18 and its 200 day moving average is $229.71.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.