Davidson Trust Co. Purchases 308 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Davidson Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $260.35. The company had a trading volume of 324,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,465. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.20 and a 200-day moving average of $243.49. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $277.04.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

