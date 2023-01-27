Davidson Trust Co. Sells 500 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Davidson Trust Co. decreased its position in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CPT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 179.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 231.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 24.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPT traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.96. The company had a trading volume of 192,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,299. The company has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.75. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $107.90 and a 1 year high of $175.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.44.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.54%.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,110 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 1,278 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $143,864.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,375.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CPT. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Camden Property Trust to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.69.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

