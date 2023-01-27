DeepOnion (ONION) Price Hits $0.0473

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for $0.0473 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $300.07 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.74 or 0.00233846 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00102010 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00056351 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00036715 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004514 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000397 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,889,506 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.