Dero (DERO) Trading Up 3% This Week

Dero (DERO) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 27th. During the last seven days, Dero has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $5.01 or 0.00021659 BTC on major exchanges. Dero has a total market capitalization of $66.33 million and $105,901.38 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,133.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.82 or 0.00383958 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00016690 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.48 or 0.00780179 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00095613 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.46 or 0.00585535 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00191280 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,238,577 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

