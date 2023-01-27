Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $122.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KMB. Barclays boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.83.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of KMB opened at $130.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $144.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 264.67% and a net margin of 9.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 190,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after buying an additional 34,646 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,066,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

