Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Raymond James

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Up 2.4 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $65.72 on Thursday. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 53.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.56%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,574,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,180 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,242,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,267,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,138 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Devon Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.